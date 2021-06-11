Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Pee Safe raises Rs 25 cr, eyes 10 mn USD funding later this year

Published: Jun 11,202105:23 AM

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe on Thursday said it has raised Rs 25 crore in funding led by Shaival Desai and existing investor Alkemi Growth Capital.

New Delhi:
Through    the    proceeds    of    the    pre-Series  B-raise,  Pee  Safe  aims  to  build  depth  in  feminine  hygiene  and  sexual  wellness,  and  accelerate its personal care brand FURR, a statement said.The company will also allocate funds  for  further  R&D  and  product launches in the next one year, it  said,  adding  that  the  brand  is  looking  at  raising  Series  B  funding later this year.Apart  from  raising  $10  million  in  series  B  funding,  Pee  Safe  is  looking   at   expanding   its   retail   presence  from  the  current  10,000  stores    to    having    a    few    franchise-owned      brand      exclusive      stores (FOFO), it said.

This will help the company enhance   the   customer   experience   across India.The  company  -  which  has  also  expanded overseas and are building local production of toilet seat sanitisers  in  Europe  -  has  raised  $9 million to date.Pee Safe - which is popular for its   toilet   seat   sanitiser   spray   product - had recently launched a FURR  portfolio  of  grooming  and  skincare essentials.“We   are   excited   and   happy   about the growth prospects of Pee Safe  as  a  brand  that  addresses  personal   and   intimate   hygiene   holistically.

The  funding  round  will enable us to further research and development, as well as build Pee   Safe   as   a   forward-looking   brand,”   Pee   Safe   founder   and   CEO Vikas Bagaria said.The  company  plans  to  launch  IPO in 3-5 years, he added.

