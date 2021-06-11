Pee Safe raises Rs 25 cr, eyes 10 mn USD funding later this year

New Delhi :

Through the proceeds of the pre-Series B-raise, Pee Safe aims to build depth in feminine hygiene and sexual wellness, and accelerate its personal care brand FURR, a statement said.The company will also allocate funds for further R&D and product launches in the next one year, it said, adding that the brand is looking at raising Series B funding later this year.Apart from raising $10 million in series B funding, Pee Safe is looking at expanding its retail presence from the current 10,000 stores to having a few franchise-owned brand exclusive stores (FOFO), it said.





This will help the company enhance the customer experience across India.The company - which has also expanded overseas and are building local production of toilet seat sanitisers in Europe - has raised $9 million to date.Pee Safe - which is popular for its toilet seat sanitiser spray product - had recently launched a FURR portfolio of grooming and skincare essentials.“We are excited and happy about the growth prospects of Pee Safe as a brand that addresses personal and intimate hygiene holistically.





The funding round will enable us to further research and development, as well as build Pee Safe as a forward-looking brand,” Pee Safe founder and CEO Vikas Bagaria said.The company plans to launch IPO in 3-5 years, he added.