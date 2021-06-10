Sensex, Nifty end near record closing highs

Mumbai :

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, finance and healthcare stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 52,300.47, higher by 358.83 points, or 0.69 per cent, from its previous close of 51,941.64.

It had opened at 52,143.90 and touched an intra-day high of 52,346.35 and a low of 51,957.92 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange closed at 15,737.75, higher by 102.40 points, or 0.65 per cent, from its previous close.

Both Nifty and Sensex had settled at their record closing levels on Monday at 15,751.65 and 52,328.51 points, respectively.

On Thursday, the top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and IndusInd Bank, while the major losers during the day were Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and HCL Technologies.