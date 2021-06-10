Amazon India vaccinates over 1 lakh frontline associates, staff, dependents

New Delhi :

The e-commerce major had launched its first on-site vaccination event for frontline teams three weeks ago. These sessions are currently being hosted in 26 cities, including key metros and cities such as Ludhiana, Ranchi and Raipur in conjunction with licensed healthcare partners, a statement said. The company will continue to expand these events to more cities and towns like Mysore, Surat and Indore over the coming weeks, it added.





''The on-site vaccination drive strengthens Amazon India's commitment to make vaccination a ready choice for 10 lakh people, including employee, partner and SMB sellers, and their dependents,'' it said.





As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts. Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 23.9 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.





B2B retail tech startup Arzooo said it has rolled out a vaccination drive for electronics shop owners with Rs 400 incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated. A shop owner has to get vaccinated and after that upload their vaccination certificate on the Arzooo app. An instant refund of Rs 400 will be credited to them. The drive is also open for sellers who are not on the Arzooo platform. UST, a digital transformation solutions company, said it has committed Rs 10 crore to support COVID-19 relief work in the country. It is also encouraging employee contributions to meet the increased demand for medical supplies and support the communities. In addition, it will also equally match the contribution of its associates.





The company will also continue to pay the salary of the associates who have lost their lives to COVID-19. This will be paid to the families for two years.





Birlasoft, a part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, said it is organising free vaccination drives at its Pune and Noida campus for employees and their families. It has also set up a COVID Task Force of leaders, helping the organisation respond to the evolving situation. ''At Birlasoft, employees are our biggest priority, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our associates, their families, and the community at large during these unprecedented times.





“We have tried to help our employees/ their families in the best way possible by bringing in employee wellness programs to support them physically, mentally, and financially,'' Dharmender Kapoor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Birlasoft, said.





IT firm Hexaware said it is conducting an exclusive vaccination drive this week for all employees and their dependents at its locations in Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Noida and Bengaluru.