Vedanta buys Videocon majority stake for Rs 292 cr

New Delhi :

The National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai bench on Tuesday approved the acquisition of bankrupt Videocon Industries by Vedanta group firm Twin Star Technologies, with the lenders set to take a haircut of about 90 per cent.





In a filing to the London Stock Exchange, Agarwal’s Volcan Investments Ltd said its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary, Twin Star Technologies India Ltd, had submitted a resolution plan for Videocon Group companies, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India.