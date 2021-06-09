Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

New Delhi :

In a regulatory filing SBI Card said Devendra Kumar, Director (nominated by State Bank of India) has tendered his resignation from directorship of the company with effect from the close of business of June 8, 2021.





The resignation comes consequent to change in Devendra Kumar's responsibilities in State Bank of India, the filing added.





The pure-play credit card company is promoted by the country's largest lender SBI.





Shares of SBI Card were trading at Rs 1,096.85 apiece on BSE, up 3.57 per cent.