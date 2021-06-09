Wed, Jun 09, 2021

upGrad to hire 1,000 in India in next 3 months

Global online higher education provider upGrad on Tuesday said it will onboard 1,000 employees in the next three months in India from more than 100 campuses, including Metros and tier 2 and 3 cities, as the pandemic hits the job market in the country.

Representative image
Mumbai:
The  opportunities  are  available  across  departments  like  learning  experience,  delivery,  marketing   and   programme,   along   with  sales  which  will  remain  predominant.

The edtech leader said that it will  also  hire  people  from  its  own learners’  talent  pool through  its  subsidiary  upGrad  Rekrut,  which  is  a  recruitment  and staffing solutions firm.“Our hiring plan is a result of the  rapid growth that we  have seen in the last 18 months.

With  global  expansions  taking  shape, we are all set to ramp up our support and     business     teams  to  continue  meeting  the  strong   demand   for   LifeLong-Learning that we are experiencing,”  said  Arjun  Mohan,  CEO-India, upGrad.

