upGrad to hire 1,000 in India in next 3 months

Mumbai :

The opportunities are available across departments like learning experience, delivery, marketing and programme, along with sales which will remain predominant.





The edtech leader said that it will also hire people from its own learners’ talent pool through its subsidiary upGrad Rekrut, which is a recruitment and staffing solutions firm.“Our hiring plan is a result of the rapid growth that we have seen in the last 18 months.





With global expansions taking shape, we are all set to ramp up our support and business teams to continue meeting the strong demand for LifeLong-Learning that we are experiencing,” said Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad.