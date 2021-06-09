IHCL-BACL in pact for 775-room hotel at Bengaluru airport

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced on Tuesday the signing of an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) for a 775-room hotel at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport).

Bangalore : Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced on Tuesday the signing of an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) for a 775-room hotel at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport). It will be a combination of a 450-room ‘Vivanta’ and a 325-room ‘Ginger’ hotel, the hospitality company said in a statement. This will be a management contract with BACL to operate another hotel at BLR Airport where IHCL already operates Taj Bangalore.BACL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, has been founded to develop the Airport City at BLR Airport. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Bengaluru, the statement said.