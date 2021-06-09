Wed, Jun 09, 2021

IHCL-BACL in pact for 775-room hotel at Bengaluru airport

Published: Jun 09,202102:44 AM

Bangalore: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced on Tuesday the signing of  an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) for a 775-room hotel at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport). It  will  be  a  combination  of  a  450-room  ‘Vivanta’  and  a  325-room  ‘Ginger’  hotel,  the  hospitality  company  said  in  a  statement.  This  will  be  a  management  contract  with  BACL  to  operate  another  hotel  at  BLR  Airport  where IHCL already operates Taj Bangalore.BACL,  a  wholly-owned  subsidiary  of  Bangalore  International Airport Limited, has been founded to develop the Airport City at BLR Airport. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Bengaluru, the statement said.

