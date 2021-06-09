Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Toys ‘R’ Us to debut online in India via Flipkart JV

E-commerce major Flipkart said its wholesale entity in India has formed a joint venture with Ace Turtle to bring Toys’R’Us and Babies’R’Us to its platform.

Representative image
New Delhi: The  joint  venture  company  has  secured  licensing  rights for Toys’R’Us  and  Babies’R’Us  in  India  through  a  strategic  arrangement  with  WHP  Global  -  the  con-trolling shareholder of Toys’R’Us, a statement said.  Details of   the   joint   venture   were  not  disclosed. For  over  70  years, the global leader in the toy category has generated more than $2  billion  in  retail  sales  annually  through nearly 900 branded stores and   e-commerce  businesses in  over 25 countries. The  Walmart-owned  company  said its platform recorded growth of close to 100 percent in 2020 with consumers   shopping   online   for   their toys and baby care needs as they continue to stay indoors.

