Jun 09, 2021

Hiring outlook set to be stable in Q3 2021

Published: Jun 09,2021

A survey of 1,303 employers across India indicates a more or less stable hiring plan for the upcoming three months, according to the Manpowergroup Employment Outlook Survey released on Tuesday.

Sectors which are likely to lead the  job  market  include  transportation and utilities,    followed by the services sector.

The  strongest  hiring  pace  is  recorded  in  the  medium  sized  organisations,  followed  by  the  large  organisations  with  a  seasonally  adjusted  outlook  of  +8  per  cent  and  +6  per  cent,  respectively.

From  a  region  specific   perspective,   North   and   South  indicate  similar  outlook  at +6    per.   The   ManpowerGroup further extended its survey  to  include  the  impact  of  Covid which showed a majority of  them  46  per  cent  saying  that  they  do  not  know  when  they are likely to resume regular hiring.

Only 3 per cent reported not expecting to go back to pre-pandemic   levels   of   hiring.   For   those who expected an increase in   hiring,   54   per   cent   stated   they would hire by June 2021.

A  total  of  40  pc  of  the  respondents  expect  to  have  their  workforce   work   from   home   full-time,   while   38   per   cent   want  to  have  either  flexible  or  condensed work hours for their employees.

Some   of   the   concerns   for   most   organisations   surveyed  about  remote  working   revolved   around   worker   well-being,   company   culture,   productivity and innovation.

