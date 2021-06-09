Hiring outlook set to be stable in Q3 2021

New Delhi :

Sectors which are likely to lead the job market include transportation and utilities, followed by the services sector.





The strongest hiring pace is recorded in the medium sized organisations, followed by the large organisations with a seasonally adjusted outlook of +8 per cent and +6 per cent, respectively.





From a region specific perspective, North and South indicate similar outlook at +6 per. The ManpowerGroup further extended its survey to include the impact of Covid which showed a majority of them 46 per cent saying that they do not know when they are likely to resume regular hiring.





Only 3 per cent reported not expecting to go back to pre-pandemic levels of hiring. For those who expected an increase in hiring, 54 per cent stated they would hire by June 2021.





A total of 40 pc of the respondents expect to have their workforce work from home full-time, while 38 per cent want to have either flexible or condensed work hours for their employees.





Some of the concerns for most organisations surveyed about remote working revolved around worker well-being, company culture, productivity and innovation.