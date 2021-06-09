Ashok Leyland re-shuffles leadership team

Chennai :

Hinduja group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amanpreet Singh as the head and president of human resources. Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Amanpreet Singh served the Hinduja Group as its vice-president (group human resources), the city-based commercial vehicle maker said in a statement.





Singh has been with the Hinduja Group in Mumbai since December 2019 and has been working closely with the group head (human resources). It said it has moved NV Balachander, president, HR and communication, as the president, Environment, Social and Governance initiatives.