HC to TN: Ensure car makers follow uniform norms for workers’ safety

Published: Jun 09,202101:57 AM

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed senior officials of Directorate of Industrial Safety to visit Renault-Nissan and other automobile manufacturing units at Oragadam and lay down uniform norms in the maintenance of physical distance norms by the workmen.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee  and  Justice  Senthil Kumar  Ramamoorthy  offered  the   direction   based   on   a   submission by the management that the 3:1 pitch  maintained is impeding production and may not be necessary and that it is unfair to single out Nissan alone  to  provide  the  said  gap    merely because its workmen desire it.

The bench, observing that  there  is  no  doubt  that  the quantum of production may have fallen slightly as a  result  of  the  gaps  being  introduced,  said  “This  position cannot be changed at the unilateral insistence of the  management  and  with-out  reference  to  the  Directorate  of  Industrial  Safety or the concerns of the workmen.

”“At  the  highest, senior  representatives  of  the  Directorate of Industrial Safety   may   be   requested   to   make  further  visits  to  the  Renault-Nissan manufacturing facility and also visit the manufacturing facilities of other automobile   manufacturing units in the vicinity  so  that  a  uniform  set  of  guidelines  need  be  imposed  everywhere,  ”  the  bench held.

“It must also be borne in mind   that   the   conditions   prevailing    in    a    certain    manufacturing facility may not   be   identical   to   those prevailing in another manufacturing facility and oranges   and   apples   may   not be dealt with merely by the   numbers,"  the  court  held  while  posting   the   plea   for   further   hearing to June 14.

Based on this, the bench directed  the  Directorate  of  Industrial  Safety  to  depute  such  representatives who will visit the manufacturing facility of Renault-Nissan and the facilities   of   other   comparable   passenger   vehicle   manufacturing   units   to   ensure   that    uniform    guidelines are imposed.

“If  a  departure  from  the  uniform  is  necessary,  indicate   the   special   reasons   thereof.  Till  such  time,  the  present   norms   being   followed  may  not  be  tweaked  by  the  management,”  the  bench added.

