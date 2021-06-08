World Bank cuts India's growth forecast for FY22 to 8.3 percent

New Delhi :

Its previous growth estimate for the fiscal was 10.1 per cent.

"In South Asia, India's recovery is being hampered by the largest outbreak of any country since the beginning of the pandemic," said the World Bank's global outlook released on Tuesday.

The global economy, on the other hand is set to expand 5.6 per cent in 2021, its strongest post-recession pace in 80 years.

"This recovery is uneven and largely reflects sharp rebounds in some major economies -most notably the United States, owing to substantial fiscal support, amid highly unequal vaccine access," it said.

In many emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs), elevated Covid-19 caseloads, obstacles to vaccination, and a partial withdrawal of macroeconomic support are offsetting some of the benefits of strengthening external demand and elevated commodity prices, the report noted.

Globally, it also noted that following a 3.5 per cent contraction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, economic activity has gained significant momentum. However, it remains well below pre-pandemic projections.

Moreover, the recovery is uneven, passing over many poorer countries, and there is considerable uncertainty about its durability, it added.