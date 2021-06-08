'Don't let taxpayers down': FM tells Infosys over issues on ITR e-filing portal

New Delhi :





Citing complaints on her Twitter timeline the Finance Minister said that ease of compliance for the taxpayer should be or higher priority.

"The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches," she said in a tweet.

"Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority."

Infosys has developed the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

The software major had also developed the government's GST Network (GSTN) portal, used for GST payment and return filing, which also had faced initial over glitches on the website.