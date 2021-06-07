World Bank approves USD500 mn to help boost India’s MSME sector

Washington :

The program targets improvements in the performance of 555,000 MSMEs and is expected to mobilise financing of $15.5 billion, as part of the government’s $3.4 billion MSME Competitiveness - A Post-COVID Resilience and Recovery Programme (MCRRP), as per a recent statement released.





The $500 million Raising and Accelerating Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Performance (RAMP) Program is the World Bank’s second intervention in this sector, the first being the $750 million MSME Emergency Response Program, approved in July 2020 to address the immediate liquidity and credit needs of millions of viable MSMEs severely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





“To date, 5 million firms have accessed finance from the government program. With the program approved today, the World Bank’s financing towards improving the productivity and financial viability of the MSME sector amounts to $1.25 billion over the past year,” the statement said.





“Having supported the immediate liquidity and credit needs of viable MSMEs in the first phase, the RAMP Program will support the Government of India’s efforts to increase MSME productivity and financing in the economic recovery phase, crowd in private sector financing in the medium term, and tackle long-standing financial sector issues that are holding back the growth of the MSME sector,” it added.





According to the release, the MSME sector is the backbone of the country’s economy, contributing 30 percent of India’s GDP and 40 percent of exports. Out of some 58 mn MSMEs in India, more than 40 percent lack access to formal sources of finance.





“The MSME sector, a critical backbone of India’s economy, has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India. “The RAMP program will intensify efforts to support firms to return to pre-crisis production and employment levels, while laying the foundations for longer-term productivity-driven growth and generation of much-needed jobs in the MSME sector.”





The $500 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a maturity of 18.5 years including a 5.5-year grace period.