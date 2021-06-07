New Portal To Make Filing For IT returns Easier For Taxpayers: 9 points

Chennai :

The Income Tax Department on Monday announced that the new portal will be available shortly. "We are at the final stages in the roll-out of the new portal and it will be available shortly. We appreciate your patience as we work towards making it operational soon.





We are as excited about the new portal as our users!

1. The new portal (www.incometax.gov.in) will replace the older hyperlink "http://existing www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in" from today. "The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.





2. It has been integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.





3. All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayers.





4. A free of cost ITR preparation software is available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with; Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available soon.





5. Taxpayers will be able to update their profile with details of income including salary, house property, business/profession, which will be used in pre-filling their income tax returns.





6. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend, and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021)





7. The new portal also has details of a new call centre to help taxpayers get prompt response to their queries. Detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos, and chatbot/live agent will also be provided.





8. Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals would be available.





9. An app on the e-filing website will be launched on June 18.