Sara Ali Khan to promote upcoming Vivo Y-Series smartphones

New Delhi :

"Vivo on-boarded renowned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as its ''Chief Style Icon'' for its upcoming Y-Series smartphones. As part of the association, Sara will be seen across the marketing campaign of upcoming stylish Y series smartphones, starting from Y73," Vivo said in a statement.





Vivo held the third position in the Indian smartphone market with a 17.3 per cent share in the January-March 2021 quarter, according to market research firm IDC.





The smartphone company said the association with Sara Ali Khan will focus on showcasing the style and design of Y-Series smartphones while offering the latest technology to consumers.





"Sara Ali Khan would also be doing a special unboxing on June 10, unveiling the stylish Y73," the statement said.





Vivo India Director-Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said working with Sara Ali Khan in the past has brought the desired style statement for Vivo's design-centric series.





"At Vivo, our focus is always to meet the evolving consumer needs and preferences, and we are committed to bringing joy to our consumers'' lives. Associating with a style icon will help deliver the key focused message for the upcoming Y-Series smartphones," Marya said.