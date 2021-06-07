EaseMyTrip offers discounts on packages for vaccinated customers

New Delhi :

The travel discounts will be offered to both new and existing customers on flights, hotels and bus bookings done through EaseMyTrip's website, mobile site, android and iOS app.





The offer which can be claimed on travel bookings will be valid till June 30th, 2021, the company said in a statement.





Speaking on the new offer, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said: "As we celebrate our 13th anniversary in the industry, we are committed to support the safe and strong recovery of the travel and tourism industry. Through this initiative, we aim to encourage people to get their jab so that they can eventually reunite with their family and friends or take that long awaited vacation that they have been planning for."





"We are proud to do our part in supporting the vaccination efforts currently being undertaken in the country as we are optimistic that this will fast-track the nation into normalcy and enable the travel sector to witness a huge recovery in the near future."





EaseMyTrip is offering the discount to Customers who apply with the coupon code- EMTSHIELD while booking their ticket. To ensure that the special initiative benefits a large section of travellers, the company has not kept any minimum booking amount limit to claim this offer.