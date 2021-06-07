VA Tech Wabag Q4 net profit at Rs 32.82 cr

Chennai :

The city-based company had clocked standalone net at Rs 1.38 cr during corresponding quarter previous year. For the year ending March 31, 2021, standalone profit grew to Rs 73.03 crore from Rs 58.76 crore in the same period last fiscal. Standalone total income went upto Rs 701.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 503.61 crore.





For the year ending March 31, 2021, standalone total income stood at Rs 1,852.89 cr as against Rs 1,766.93 cr, a year ago.





VA Tech WABAG said the year-on-year sales grew by 11 per cent while the engineering, procurement and construction business grew by 10 per cent and the operation and maintenance segment rose by 17 per cent.





The order book of over Rs 9,500 crore includes framework contracts, it said.