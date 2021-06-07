In four trading sessions, FPIs pump Rs 8,000 cr in markets

New Delhi :

The inflow comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 2,954 crore in May and Rs 9,659 crore in April, data with depositories showed.





Going ahead, improvement in the scenario on the coronavirus front in the country and pick-up in the vaccination drive may attract higher FPIs investments, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.





As per data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) put in a net sum of Rs 7,968 crore in the Indian equity market during June 1-4. Prior to April’s outflow, FPIs had been infusing money in equities since October. They invested over Rs 1.97 lakh cr in equities during October 2020 to March 2021. This included a net investment of Rs 55,741 cr in the first three months of this year.