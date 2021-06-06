Petrol prices cross Rs 95/litre in Delhi, Rs 101/litre in Mumbai

New Delhi :

In Delhi, the fuel was sold for Rs 95.03 a litre, up from Rs 94.76 on Saturday.





Price of petrol in Mumbai crossed the Rs 101-a-litre mark at Rs 101.25 per litre.





In Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 96.47, Rs 95.02, respectively, higher than the levels on Saturday.





Similarly, diesel prices also rose across the four cities.





In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, rose to Rs 85.95, Rs 93.30, Rs 90.66 and Rs 88.80 per litre, respectively.





Mumbai is not the only city to have unique distinction of petrol breaching the Rs 100 per litre mark.





Thane reached the mark few days back while few other cities in Rajasthan (including Jaipur), Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra with the highest VAT levels on auto fuels in the country, have already been selling normal petrol for over Rs 100 a litre for past several days.





Premium petrol price had already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in several parts of the country through increase in the retail rates in the month of January and February.