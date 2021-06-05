Zoho garners over 7,500 clients as Bigin goes live

Chennai :

Bigin would also release new features, including an industry-first mobile pipeline view, to help businesses foster their customer relationships while recovering from the effects of COVID-19, a release said here.





Zoho said the product reported an average 40 per cent increase in total revenues for every quarter and an average 32 per cent rise in monthly new customers.





“As Bigin continues to grow, it will introduce new enhancements later this year, including advanced workflow automation, support for multiple global currencies and simple process automation tailored for small businesses,” the statement.





Zoho COO Mani Vembu said, “The small and micro- businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and we are pleased to help them grow their business during these tough times. We are taking a major step ahead in our vision to offer the best possible CRM experience to our small business customers.”