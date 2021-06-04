PLI scheme to cover three more sectors

New Delhi :

Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra said that the government introduced the PLI scheme to encourage an incentive-led model for manufacturing, attracting advanced technologies, bringing in economies of scale and meeting quality standards.“We are going as per strict timelines and we will now look to notify the scheme under auto components, steel, and textiles,” she said at a PHDCCI webinar on Thursday.





She added in the current pandemic time, multinational firms have realised the issues of concentrating their supply chains in a few geographies. “So, India is pitching itself to be part of this global supply chain by attracting investments in these PLI sectors,” Dawra said.





The government last year approved the PLI scheme for 13 sectors with a total outlay of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over a five-year period.





PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal said the scheme would help attract both domestic and foreign investments.