Fintech lending start-up KreditBee raises Rs 60 crore from India SME

The Bengaluru-headquartered KreditBee in February concluded its Series C equity round worth $75 million (about Rs 545 crore) from Premji Invest, Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Fund, Alpine Capital and Arkam Ventures consisting of both primary and secondary investment.





KreditBee is focused on providing financial inclusion in India via digital lending solutions in the form of personal loans.





The company said in a statement that it looks to expand its lending portfolio by introducing financial services like BNPL (buy-now-pay-later) and insurance, among others.





The new funding round is a follow-up tranche of investment from India SME after investing Rs 28.4 cr in September 2019 as debt in Krazybee Services Private Limited, which is a part of the holding company of KreditBee.





Registered in March 2016, the group entity also holds Krazybee Services Private Limited — a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-SI).