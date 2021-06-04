nCoV: Mukesh foregoes 1-yr paycheque

New Delhi :

Reliance said Ambani’s remuneration for financial year 2020-21 was “nil.” In the previous fiscal year, he drew a Rs 15 crore salary from the company - the same as in the previous 11 years. Ambani has kept salary, perquisites, allowances and commission together at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09, forgoing over Rs 24 crore per annum.





“In light of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, which has exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation, Mukesh D Ambani, the CMD, has voluntarily decided to forego his salary,” the company had said in June last year.





Remuneration of his cousins Nikhil and Hital Meswani remained unchanged at Rs 24 cr but this time it included Rs 17.28 cr commission. Executive Directors PMS Prasad and Pawan Kumar Kapil saw their remuneration go up after they got performance-linked incentives for two years.





While Prasad drew Rs 11.99 cr in 2020-21, up from Rs 11.15 cr in the previous year, Kapil got Rs 4.24 cr as against Rs 4.04 cr in 2019-20.





The payment of Prasad and Kapil included “performance-linked incentives for FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21,” it said. Ambani’s wife Nita, a non-executive director on the company’s board, earned Rs 8 lakh sitting fee and another Rs 1.65 cr commission for the year.