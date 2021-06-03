Volvo Car India appoints Jonas Olsson to head Bengaluru-based digital hub

New Delhi :

"Olsson has a deep understanding of India, having been in the country for over 15 years. This rich experience will value add and strengthen Volvo Car India''s core strategy of going digital in all its customer offerings in the future," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said in a statement.





Olsson noted that Volvo Cars Digital would serve the Swedish automaker globally with IT services and solutions.





"We do this in collaboration with an ecosystem of partners, which enables us to act fast, stay agile and at all times provide excellence in our services," he noted.





The India-operations would be a full-fledged delivery organisation, which in collaboration with partners, will be an integral part of the digital deliveries, and support the overall vision and business objectives for Volvo Cars, he added.





The company sells SUVs like XC40, XC60 and sedans S60 and S90 , among others.