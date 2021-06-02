India's May exports rise to over 32 bn Dollar

New Delhi :

Besides, exports last month recorded a 7.93 per cent growth over $29.85 billion in May 2019.

The country's merchandise exports in April 2021 had risen to $30.63 billion.

Similarly, India's merchandise imports in May 2021 were $38.53 billion, with an increase of 68.54 per cent over $22.86 billion in May 2020.





However, imports declined by 17.47 per cent over $46.68 billion in April 2019.

Consequently, trade deficit in May 2021 was $6.32 billion, which increased by 74.69 per cent over trade deficit of $3.62 billion in May 2020.