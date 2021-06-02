Tata Sons Board rejig on the anvil

Mumbai :

Tata Group is likely to take the final decision in a few weeks. Tata Sons’ board member Farida Khambata’s terms will end soon. Reports say that Khambata could be considered on the boards of both Tata Steel and TCS after her tenure at Tata Sons board comes to an end.





Pramit Jhaveri had joined Tata Trusts as a trustee in February 2020. Reports say that the Trust is considering him to be its nominee on the board of Tata Sons as a few positions get vacated following the retirement of some members in the next few months.





Noel Tata was appointed a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019.