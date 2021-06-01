HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs across 50 cities in India

Mumbai :

In restricted areas, the Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash.

These mobile ATMs are currently active in vatious cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi/Gurugram, Dehradun, Cuttack, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Thiruvananthapuram, Noida, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Jaipur, Panipat, Ambala, Jammu, Nashik, Rewari, Patna among others.

From the first week of June, the mobile ATMs will be made available in cities like Puducherry, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Hyderabad, Cochin, Thane, Kolkata etc.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATMs, which will be operational at each location for a specific period. The Mobile ATMs will cover 3-4 stops in a day.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitisation are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers.

"We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood," bank's Group Head, Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business, S. Sampathkumar, said.

"During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID19. This service will also be of great help to all the healthcare workers, and other essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to combat the pandemic."