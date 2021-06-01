Maruti Suzuki's May total sales at 46,555 units

New Delhi :

According to the company, total sales in the month include domestic sales of 33,771 units, sales to other OEMs 1,522 units and exports of 11,262 units.

The company had sold 159,691 vehicles during April 2021 and 18,539 units in 2019.

"In May 2021, the Company shut production from 1 to 16 so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes," the company said in a statement.

"In May 2020, the company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 are not comparable with May 2020."