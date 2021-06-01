Ashish Nanda appointed as CFO of IBS Software

Thiruvananthapuram :

''Ashish brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience to IBS Software,'' the company said in a release here.





He previously served as CFO of Nucleus Software, a BSE/NSE listed banking software company, where he was a key member of the leadership team responsible for driving business transformation and value creation.





Ashish has also held finance leadership positions at NIIT Ltd, a leading Skills and Talent Development Company, offering training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions.





Anand Krishnan, CEO of IBS Software said Ashish is a highly experienced technology industry CFO and an incredibly capable global leader.





His experience in handling business transformation focused on SaaS and his proven track record of prudent financial controls, building winning teams and operating with stellar corporate governance will be an invaluable asset to IBS Software, Krishnan said.





Ashish said the way in which IBS Software responded to the global pandemic that affected the travel industry is truly inspiring and it shows the resilience of the company with the wide range of mission critical products it has for its customers.





''I am excited to join the IBS team during such an important time in the company's evolution,'' he said.