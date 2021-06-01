Igarashi Motors India resumes operations at Chennai plants

New Delhi :

Last week, the company had announced closure of its manufacturing units and corporate office in Chennai from May 24 to May 30 due to restrictions imposed by the state government to curb the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.





In a regulatory filing, Igarashi Motors India said pursuant to Tamil Nadu government's order permitting exports units to function with 50 per cent workforce during May 31 and June 6, ''our company has resumed the operations with reduced manpower at our manufacturing units from today (May 31,2021)''.





''The management taskforce of the company has taken all measures to comply with the COVID guidelines relating to safety, health, hygiene, reduced manpower, social distancing and other precautionary measures required to be taken in the prevailing situation.





The company had said a task force set up by Managing Director R Chandrasekaran would be monitoring the developments and would roll-out a slew of measures to ensure business operations, safety and wellbeing of employees.





The company, which manufactures DC motors, has two units in Chennai. It supplies to global automotive parts majors, including Bosch, Continental, Cooper, Magneti Marelli and Delphi, among others.