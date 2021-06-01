Tue, Jun 01, 2021

Mirae Asset, others invest USD 30 mn in fintech Jai Kisan

Published: Jun 01,202101:03 AM

Rural fintech start-up Jai Kisan has raised $30 million (about Rs 217 crore) in a combination of equity and debt funding led by Mirae Asset.

Mumbai:
Syngenta Ventures, existing investors Blume, Arkam Ventures, NABVENTURES, Prophetic Ventures and Better, other global investors, and prominent HNIs also participated in the Series A round, a statement said. Blacksoil, Stride Ventures and Trifecta Capital contributed the debt in the round. Veda Corporate Advisors was the exclusive financial advisor to Jai Kisan for the fundraising. Jai Kisan aims to use the proceeds to add talent, enhance engineering and data science capabilities, among others..

