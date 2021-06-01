Plum closes USD 15.6 mn Series A funding led by Tiger Global

Group health insurance startup Plum said on Monday it has raised a $ 15.6 million Series A led by Tiger Global with participation from earlier investors Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, Incubate Fund and Gemba Capital.
Bangalore:
Angel investors in this round include Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh (founders of Unacademy), Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain and Ishan Bansal (founders of Groww), Ramakant Sharma & Anuj Srivastava (founders of Livspace), and Douglas Feirstein (founder of Hired). Plum raised $five million in earlier rounds last year.
