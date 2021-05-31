Rupee snaps 3-day winning streak, drops 17 paise to 72.62/USD

Mumbai :

During the session, the local unit hit an intra-day high of 72.34 and a low of 72.65.





Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 percent to 90.07.





On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 514.56 points or 1 percent higher at 51,937.44, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 147.15 points or 0.95 percent to close at 15,582.80.





Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.06 percent to USD 69.45 per barrel.





Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 913.59 crore, as per exchange data.





Meanwhile, India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said.