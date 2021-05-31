COVID-19 makes automakers veer towards digital sales

New Delhi :

Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Kia, Toyota, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have taken to digitalisation with renewed vigour as lockdowns and curfews become the new normal amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.





“Digitalisation is the way forward. Given the unprecedented times, we have adopted a ‘’Phygital’’ approach for our sales initiatives at the dealerships. We have digitised 24 out of the 26 touchpoints involved in a car-purchase journey, except the test drive and delivery,” Maruti Suzuki India ED Shashank Srivastava said.





Digital contributes to more than 40 per cent of the enquiries, he added.





Srivastava noted that the company has over 1,000 plus digital touch-points across India to assist customers through their car-buying journey, from enquiry to booking.





Mahindra & Mahindra CEO – Automotive Division Veejay Nakra noted the company is seeing a significant growth in digital channel month on month.





Similarly, Tata Motors (PV Business Unit) Head-Marketing Vivek Srivatsa stated that the second wave of the COVID-19 has understandably brought a lot of change in the buying and selling pattern of customers.