HMSI resumes production in a phased manner

New Delhi :

The company has manufacturing plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).





"We are gradually resuming production operations following all Covid-19 compliance and lockdown guidelines by respective state governments," said Atsushi Ogata - Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.





"While there are visible signs of recovery in the country, we will continue to monitor the situation very closely and are moving forward with safety and well-being of all our stakeholders as a top priority."





Besides, the company announced support package for dealers under lockdown.





Accordingly, the company shall bear full interest cost of dealer's inventory under complete lockdown for 30 days or more.





"We are confident that, full interest support on the existing dealer inventory of those dealers who are under lockdown for 30 days or more will ease their immediate business continuity concern," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.





"Also, there is a positive momentum visible in Covid-19 vaccination drive along with various other measures by Central and State governments. However, HMSI is moving forward with a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations.





We expect easing of restrictions by various local administrations and state governments in near future and are accordingly moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner to serve our customers."