New Delhi :

“Trade between India and Singapore is a little over $19 billion,” said the High Commissioner.





“It is likely to be around $21 billion when the full data for the financial year 2020-21 is available. From April 2019 to March 2020, it was $23 billion,” the envoy was quoted as saying in a Friday weekly on Indian affairs, tabla!





Kumaran further said “It is very encouraging despite the pandemic. Good performances by both sides under extremely stressful circumstances. It shows that we need each other and have to continue to support each other.”



