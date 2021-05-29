VOC Port, IIT-M, NTCPWC sign MoU for vessel traffic software

Madurai :

The MoU was signed recently by Capt Pravin K Singh, Deputy Conservator on behalf of VOC Port Trust and K Murali, Professor In-charge, on behalf of National Technology Centre for Ports Waterways and Coasts in the presence of TK Ramachandran, Chairman, Bimal Kumar Jha, Deputy Chairman of VOC Port and Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT, Madras, other senior officials of the Port and NTCPWC.





The duration of the MoU for maintenance and updating of the entire system is for a period of five years, extendable by another five years, a release said.





NTCPWC would now maintain the existing vessel traffic service (VTS), develop indigenous vessel traffic system software for VOC Port that would facilitate identification, tracking, analysis of shipping traffic, real-time information for pilots, monitoring of meteorological warnings and integration of existing Automatic Identification System (AIS).





Ramachandran said “The development of indigenous system by NTCPWC, as per VOC Port’s requirement, instead of relying on proprietary and costly foreign made software solutions, will be a game changer in Indian maritime industry.”