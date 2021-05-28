HeidelbergCement India Q4 net profit up over two-fold to Rs 140 cr

New Delhi :

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 66.29 crore in the January-March period a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.





Total revenue from operation rose 17.69 per cent to Rs 599.95 crore from Rs 509.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 484.42 crore, up 13.66 per cent in Q4 FY 2020-21 from Rs 426.21 crore earlier. Sales volume was up 14.86 per cent to 1,252 KT during the quarter as against 1,090 KT.





''Volume increased by 15 per cent, driven by increased demand and base effect of national lockdown for a week in Mar 20,'' it said.





For the fiscal year 2020-21, HeidelbergCement reported a 17.49 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 314.95 crore compared to Rs 268.06 crore in the previous year.





However, its revenue from operations dipped 2.44 per cent to Rs 2,116.67 crore from Rs 2,169.62 crore in FY 2019-20.





Shares of HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 252.80 on BSE, up 1.79 per cent from the previous close.