Gold futures fall on low demand

Mumbai :

Gold prices fell Rs 201 to Rs 48,380 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Friday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 201, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 48,380 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,960 lots.





Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.





Globally, however, gold traded 0.25 per cent lower at USD 1,893.80 an ounce in New York.