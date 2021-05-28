Pricol net profit up Rs 14.60 cr in FY21

Coimbatore :

The company’s profit after tax stands for Q4 stood at Rs 2.91 crore (Rs 120.76 cr in Q4FY20), a release said.





Vikram Mohan, MD, Pricol Limited said, “Our results are in line with our expectations and an outcome of our sustained efforts to reduce costs, increase productivity and enhanced market share for our products. Our growth for FY 21 has been higher than the growth of the corresponding segments of the market which has been mainly driven by introduction of new products as well as increased share of business from our customers on account of sustained performance and tight cost control.”