Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

New Delhi :

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the May delivery dropped by Rs 48, or 1 per cent, to Rs 4,775 per barrel with a business volume of 6,743 lots.





Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid a weak spot demand.





Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.83 per cent lower at USD 65.66 per barrel.





Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.78 per cent to trade at USD 68.33 per barrel in New York.