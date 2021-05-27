Aluminium futures up on spot demand

New Delhi :

Aluminium prices rose 0.79 per cent to Rs 192 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend in the spot market.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the June delivery gained 1.50, or 0.79 per cent, to Rs 192 per kg in a business turnover of 2,061 lots.





Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.