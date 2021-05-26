Jaguar I-PACE becomes Google Street View's first all-electric vehicle

London :

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday it has partnered with Google to integrate the all-electric I-PACE with air quality measuring sensors and Street View mapping technology. The I-PACE is first all-electric Google vehicle and will be used to measure street-by-street air quality in Dublin including nitrogen dioxide and carbon dioxide emissions, and fine particles (PM2.5). It will also help update Google Maps.





The Jaguar I-PACE, which offers zero tailpipe-emissions driving, has been equipped with specialised mobile air sensors developed by Aclima and launched in Dublin to capture data over the next 12 months. Google's scientific research partners will analyse the data and develop maps of street-level air pollution. JLR engineers worked to integrate Google Street View technology into the vehicle, including new roof mountings for the Street View camera, and new rear-window glass which allows for wiring and redesigned interior switchgear to incorporate Google Street View controls.





With a focus on air quality, the I-PACE offers cabin air ionisation and PM2.5 filtration to enhance occupant comfort and well-being. To realise its vision of net zero carbon business by 2039, JLR will collaborate with industry leaders to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions as well as sharing best practice in next-generation technology, data and software development.





Elena Allen, Project Manager for JLR's business development, said the integration of Google Street View technology with the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE is a perfect solution for measuring air quality. "Partnerships like this are one of the ways we can achieve our sustainability goals and make a positive impact on society," she said.