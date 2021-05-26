Crude oil futures drop on low demand

New Delhi :

Crude oil futures on Wednesday fell 0.27 per cent to Rs 4,820 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the June delivery eased by Rs 13, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 4,820 per barrel with a business volume of 8,477 lots.





However, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.21 per cent higher at USD 66.21 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.38 per cent up at USD 68.91 per barrel in New York.