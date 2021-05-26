TAFE rolls out free rental scheme for TN farmers

Chennai :

This scheme is in addition to its earlier contribution of oxygen concentrators, procurement of oxygen cylinders and support to the planned mass immunisation programme. The total outlay towards all of TAFE’s contributions to COVID relief is Rs 15 cr.





The rental scheme would cover approximately 1,20,000 acres and will benefit around 50,000 farmers. It will be available from May 2021 through July 2021 across the state. TAFE will offer its 16,500 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and 26,800 implements on a “free-of-cost” rental basis to small farmers owning 2 acres or less.





Farmers can rent or hire tractors or farm implements using TAFE’s digital platform on the TN Govt’s Uzhavan app or the toll-free helpline 1800-4200-100. The scheme will be implemented with the support of the Agriculture Department of Tamil Nadu and their district officials.





Mallika Srinivasan, CMD, TAFE, said, “With the encouragement and support of the Tamil Nadu Government, TAFE is happy to offer free-of-cost rental services to the small and marginal farmers of Tamil Nadu.”