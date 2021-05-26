Renault-Nissan worker-mgmt dispute headed for arbitration

For the first time in the Tamil Nadu management-labour dispute over wage revision, bonus payment, reinstatement of dismissed workers is sought to be settled by arbitration.
Chennai:
This is being tried out at Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd, the car production joint venture between French company Renault and Japan’s Nissan Motor Company, said a senior advocate.
The arbitrator will be retired Madras High Court Judge P Jyothimani.
Queried about the reason for opting arbitration V Prakash, senior advocate for Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS) said: “The various pending issues between the union and the management were at the conciliation. At that time the company filed a Writ petition in the Madras High Court to prevent the union from going on strike stating that automobile manufacturing is a Public Utility Service.”
During the course of the case in the High Court the two parties agreed to go for arbitration and the arbitrator was also agreed upon, he said.
“The Tamil Nadu government has to notify the arbitration agreement so that the arbitration proceedings can begin,” Prakash said.
Meanwhile, the RNITS on Monday put the Renault Nissan Automotive’s management on notice saying that the workers will boycott duty from May 26 onwards.
RNITS’ Joint Secretary T Tamizh Kumaran, in a letter to the management, said unless their safety is ensured at the plant, workers will not come to work.
Citing the Madras High Court order which states steps to be taken to reduce the footfall in offices and factories, the union said that the company has not taken any steps to reduce the footfall in the company’s plant to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Five workers have died and about 850 have been infected with coronavirus at Renault Nissan Automotive since last year,” RNITS President K Balaji Krishnan said.
Court calls for state supervision at automotive unit
The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to have some sort of supervision at Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd so that the workmen are not forced to work risking their health.
The court also ordered Renault Nissan Automotive to submit the production details after the reduction of shifts from three to two.
Hearing a case filed by Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS), the court on Monday said: “It is imperative that some kind of supervision be maintained by the State through the appropriate officers so that the workmen at Renault are not forced to work in conditions that may put their health in danger.”
The RNITS had complained to the court that Renault Nissan Automotive is seeking to take advantage of the exemption granted by the Tamil Nadu government without even bringing down the level of production to only so much as may be necessary to meet the export commitments.
The workers’ union also complained about lack of supervision of the current conditions at work by any government official, whether from the Directorate of Industrial Safety or the appropriate authorities under the Factories Act.
Conversations