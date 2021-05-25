Workers’ health cannot be put in danger by employer: HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation on accounting for submission of Renault - Nissan (India) Thozilalar Sangam that there is no supervision of the current conditions at work by any government official, whether from the Directorate of Industrial Safety or the appropriate authorities under the Factories Act.





“It is imperative that some kind of supervision be maintained by the State through the appropriate officers so that the workmen at Renault are not forced to work in conditions that may put their health in danger, ” the Chief Justice held.





Also, on recording the workers complaint that Renault-Nissan is seeking to take advantage of the exemption granted by the State Government without even bringing down the level of production to only so much as may be necessary to meet the export commitments, the court sought Nissan to file a supplementary affidavit in such regard by the next hearing.





“The employer should also indicate if the level of production has been reduced, particularly since the conversion of three shifts to two may be meaningless if the overall number of workmen continues to be the same, ” Chief Justice Banerjee said.





The court, observing that the State’s affidavit has not been forthcoming, directed it to reach out copies of the affidavit to the petitioners and the employers before the matter appears next on May 31. It also recorded the petitioner’s submission that the workmen at the Hyundai Unit in the State walked out this morning (Monday) and have refused to participate in the further manufacturing process.





Renault-Nissan has contended that appropriate measures have been put in place, three shifts have been reduced to two and all safety arrangements have been made for workers, including their transportation and vaccination for those eligible.