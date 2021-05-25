Renault-Nissan, Hyundai face temporary closures in Chennai

Chennai :

Workers at Renault-Nissan’s car plant in Chennai will go on strike on Wednesday as their COVID-related safety demands have not been met, a union representing the workers told the firm in a letter on Monday.





The strike threat at the Renault-Nissan plant came ahead of a court hearing on Monday over allegations from workers that social distancing norms were being flouted and factory health policies did not sufficiently address the risk to lives.





Meanwhile, the employees of the Hyundai factory protested on Monday stating that the administration was forcing all of them to come for duty daily without following the government SOP.





The Hyundai factory in Irunkatukottai near Sriperumbudur employs thousands of people in its factory. Recently many of them tested positive with a few of them succumbing to the virus.





They claimed that on Sunday too, workers died without responding to treatments but they “were forced to come to work every day even during the lockdown.”





“The management agreed to close the plant after workers expressed concerns over safety after two employees succumbed to COVID,” said E. Muthukumar, president of the Hyundai Motor India Employees Union.





Hyundai, in a release said “during these difficult times, the company has undertaken many proactive and progressive measures to safeguard the health and ensure well-being of the entire workforce.” Considering the prevailing pandemic situation, “Hyundai management has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations for a period of 5 days, starting tomorrow, 25 May, 2021 until 29 May 2021. However, today (24th May) the plant operations are underway as per schedule,” it said.





The unrest highlights the challenges companies face in India amid a huge wave of COVID-19 infections, an overwhelmed health system and a shortage of vaccines which is making employees more fearful.



