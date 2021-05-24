Kia officially changes name in India

New Delhi :

The change of name is part of the company's new brand identity which symbolises it becoming an enterprise that invests in and produces more than just vehicles to offer a long range of sustainable mobility solutions, it said.





The brand has removed the word ''Motors'' from its earlier name after ratification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and will now function under the corporate identity of Kia India Pvt Ltd, the automaker said in a statement.





The company has changed its logo and name at its Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh and will carry out the same at its dealerships in a phase-wise manner, it added.





Earlier this year, Kia had unveiled its new corporate logo and global brand slogan signifying its transformation and all-new brand purpose. The new logo was unveiled in Incheon, South Korea.





In over one-and-a-half years of sales operation in India, Kia has emerged as the fourth most sold car brand and the fastest carmaker to achieve 2,50,000 sales figures in the country.